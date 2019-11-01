Two people rescued from mobile home fire in Nanaimo

Two women were safely evacuated after their residence was damaged by fire this morning, Nov. 1, in south Nanaimo.
Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a call of a structure fire at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street in Nanaimo shortly after 8:30 a.m.
The homeowner was not home, but two other occupants were awoken by firefighters who arrived on scene of a fully involved fire with heavy smoke coming from the roof.
“Crews have now got a hold of the fire,” said Geoff Whiting, assistant chief with Nanaimo Fire Rescue. “There’s heavy fire damage to the roof structure and heavy smoke damage throughout the unit.”
