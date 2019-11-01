Nanaimo Fire Rescue battled a blaze at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street in Nanaimo the morning of Nov. 1. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

Two people rescued from mobile home fire in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue battles blaze at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street

Two women were safely evacuated after their residence was damaged by fire this morning, Nov. 1, in south Nanaimo.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a call of a structure fire at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street in Nanaimo shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The homeowner was not home, but two other occupants were awoken by firefighters who arrived on scene of a fully involved fire with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

“Crews have now got a hold of the fire,” said Geoff Whiting, assistant chief with Nanaimo Fire Rescue. “There’s heavy fire damage to the roof structure and heavy smoke damage throughout the unit.”

READ ALSO: Burma Road house fire flared up again overnight

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

 

Nanaimo Fire Rescue battled a blaze at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street in Nanaimo the morning of Nov. 1. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

Previous story
Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Just Posted

In excess of $16,500 raised by Pumpkins for Polio

Annual artistically-carved pumpkins auction helps eradicate the disease

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Kids celebrate Halloween in downtown Campbell River

Suspect in Gold River stabbing arrested

Victim was able to identify assailant to police

Vehicle fire closes South Island Hwy. for a few hours overnight

SUV was engulfed in flames in south Campbell River

Campbell River Halloween forecast

Nice night for trick-or-treaters

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Two people rescued from mobile home fire in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue battles blaze at Brooksdale Mobile Home Park on Twelfth Street

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Victoria man plans to demonstrate with his 75-foot vessel Seaquarium’s Shame in the Salish Sea

Flu season arrives early on Vancouver Island

Island Health officials recommending getting the flu shot sooner rather than later

B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

‘It’s more than a lost pet, it’s a family member’: Rossland residents help find Molly the dog

Molly the dog didn’t find its way home; home found its way to Molly.

Most Read