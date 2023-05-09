Two people hospitalized in Greater Victoria apartment fire

An apartment fire in View Royal at around 11:30 p.m. Monday (May 8) sent two people to hospital. (Courtesy of Paul Hurst)An apartment fire in View Royal at around 11:30 p.m. Monday (May 8) sent two people to hospital. (Courtesy of Paul Hurst)
Crews inspect the scene of an apartment fire in View Royal on Island Highway that hospitalized two people. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Crews inspect the scene of an apartment fire in View Royal on Island Highway that hospitalized two people. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
The aftermath of an apartment fire in View Royal on Island Highway that hospitalized two people. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)The aftermath of an apartment fire in View Royal on Island Highway that hospitalized two people. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Crews inspect the scene of an apartment fire in View Royal on Island Highway that hospitalized two people. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Crews inspect the scene of an apartment fire in View Royal on Island Highway that hospitalized two people. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Two people were taken to hospital after an overnight apartment fire in View Royal.

Crews were called at 11:27 p.m. Monday with reports of several people trapped by the fire, though all had escaped the building by the time crews were on scene. Firefighters made a quick offensive attack on the fire to contain its spread to just one building in the 300-block of Island Highway.

Crews faced heavy fire conditions on entry into the burning apartment, according to View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

Two people were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation, according to Hurst, but have since been released.

Some pets were still in the building when firefighters arrived on the scene. One was recovered from the blaze with fire crews performing CPR, but the cat died at the scene.

Ambulances and West Shore RCMP were also on the scene, while View Royal Emergency Support Services helped four displaced building tenants.

No firefighters were injured during the incident. In all, 27 firefighters and four fire chiefs – including members from Colwood and Langford, staffing three engines and a rescue truck were involved in the response.

An investigation into the fire’s cause was concluded Tuesday morning and Hurst said early indications were that the fire was accidental and not lit intentionally.

READ MORE: Victoria police look to track down man who didn’t return to halfway house

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

View Royal Fire RescueWest Shore

Previous story
China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat response
Next story
Carson Crimeni’s killer pleads guilty to manslaughter

Just Posted

The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Anti-fish farm demonstration will happen this Saturday in Campbell River

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
School District 72 summer school registration to begin May 15

Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo, pictured in white, challenges Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge as he brings the puck into the Storm’s end. Yeo has committed to playing hockey next season at San Diego State. (File Photo by - ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo joining San Diego State

Quality Foods, The Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River will be donating to the Campbell River Canada Day festivities, which will conclude with fireworks on July 1 at Rober Oster Park. On hand for the donation were (left to right): Quality Foods’ staff Dianne Guenther and Manager Laura Hudson, SRD Regional Director John Rice, Festival Committee Chair Carol Chapman, Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl and Ray Lang. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Quality Foods, Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River give donations to Canada Day festivities

Pop-up banner image