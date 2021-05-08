Two new COVID-19 school exposures confirmed by Island Health

Island Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at Ecole des Deux Mondes in Campbell River on May 4 and 5, and at Mill Bay Nature School in Mill Bay on April 28, 29, 30 and May 3. (Metro Creative photo)

Two new schools have been added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

According to the health authority, students and staff who were at Mill Bay Nature School – located on Cobble Hill Road in Mill Bay – on April 28, 29, 30 and May 3 may have been exposed to the virus. Those at Ecole des Deux Mondes on 7th Avenue in Campbell River may have been exposed on May 4 and 5.

Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when someone with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious. When this happens, the health authority works with the school to conduct contact tracing and reach out to those deemed high-risk directly.

Families who have not been contacted by Island Health can continue to send their children to school if they have no symptoms.

People are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

B.C. reported 722 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths during a briefing on May 7.

