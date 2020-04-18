A firefighter directs a long line of traffic at the accident scene. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Two injured in motorcycle MVA near Black Creek

Vehicles were backed up as Old Island Highway was down to single-lane alternating traffic

First responders attended to two people injured in a two-vehicle vehicle accident Saturday afternoon south of Black Creek.

A motorcycle and a pick-up truck were involved in the accident near Endall Road. There were many vehicles lined up while the highway was operating at single-lane alternating traffic.

Oyster River Fire Rescue responded to the call shortly around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. RCMP and ambulance attendants were also on the scene. The two people on the motorcycle were treated for injuries and sent off by ambulance. One was transferred to air ambulance, which had set up at Black Creek Community Centre.

“They were both conscious and talking,” fire chief Bruce Green said.

READ MORE: Oyster River Fire Rescue battles RV fires

The fire department cleared the accident scene around 3 p.m. and about half an hour later were finished at the community centre, as the patient was airlifted. There was no information about the cause or the condition of the two people injured at this time.


Oyster River Fire Rescue members help move a motorcycle to attend two people injured in an accident near Endall Road in the Black Creek area Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mike Chouinard

