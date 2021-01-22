Two injured in early-morning fire in Campbell River

Campbell River fire crews were out twice in the early hours of Friday morning responding to reports of fires.

The first call came in at around 12:45 a.m., and crews responded to a fire near the Willow Point Bottle Depot.

“Crews arrived to find what looked like an encampment with a large tent and an RV in the back there,” said chief Thomas Doherty. “Crews were able to contain the fire to the tent area protecting any exposures.”

He said they’d received multiple calls about the incident, as the fire was quite large and visible from a distance. A few people were on scene when crews arrived, and two were injured as a result of the fire. They were treated by BC Ambulance on scene.

There is no known cause at this time.

Also on Friday morning, crews responded to a 50-foot sailboat that was on fire in the Discovery Harbour Marina. Firefighters hooked into the marina’s standpipe system to attack the fire.

“There with smoke coming from the bow and stern of the vessel,” Doherty said. “Crews were able to suppress that fire and keep it from spreading to other boats.”

“The marinas here, depending on which marina you go to, are equipped with standpipe systems,” he added. “We’re able to hook up our hoses on the shoreline to the system on the docks. Then we basically take our hose lines down onto the fingers and connect to the standpipes that are there.”

The cause of that fire is also still unknown.

RELATED: Five safe after fire rips through Murphy Street home

One to hospital after fire engulfs South Island Highway building



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverfireLocal News