A Honda and a Volkswagen crashed at 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Northfield Road and the old Island Highway. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Two hurt in car wreck on old Island Highway

Honda and Volkswagen crash at 10 p.m. Friday at highway intersection in Nanaimo

Two people were hurt in a car wreck at a highway intersection in Nanaimo on Friday night.

Three out of the four lanes of the old Island highway were blocked off after a two-car crash that happened at about 10 p.m. at the Northfield Road intersection

Firefighters at the scene didn’t know the direction of travel of the two vehicles, but the Honda’s front end was destroyed and a Volkswagen sustained passenger-side damage.

Two people who were in the Civic were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic was detoured around the scene for about 45 minutes.

For coverage of other recent car accidents, click here.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Authorities mull evacuation order for Zeballos

Just Posted

Authorities mull evacuation order for Zeballos

By David Gordon Koch Campbell River Mirror Smoke billowed from the steep… Continue reading

Cambridge appointed Interim Superintendent of Campbell River School District

Temporary CEO comes from Sooke where he spent 37 years, including nine as superintendent

Firefighters “beat down” flames outside of Zeballos

Tiny coastal village on edge following evacuation alert

East Zeballos placed under evacuation alert as “out of control” wildfire approaches homes

BC Wildfire Service says rolling debris on steep terrain poses danger to firefighters

City of Campbell River settles on $250 as fine for contravening invasive species bylaw

Bylaw won’t be ‘proactively’ enforced, but will instead rely on complaints from the public

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Two hurt in car wreck on old Island Highway

Honda and Volkswagen crash at 10 p.m. Friday at highway intersection in Nanaimo

Safeway union urges prejection of mediator recommendations

Says mediator asks for too many concessions

Fire chases B.C. crews out of their own camp

Crews in Burns Lake had to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

To address peacock problem, B.C. city moves ahead on trapping plan

Surrey’s new bylaw focuses on ensuring people no longer feed the birds, ahead of relocation

Hospitals to see ‘delays’ in care after losing Saudi students, health group says

About 1,000 Saudi residents called back to kingdom after suspending diplomatic relations with Canada

Bernier diatribe against ‘extreme multiculturalism’ boosts Liberal coffers

Party spokesperson Braeden Caley says online donations doubled, social media engagement quadrupled

‘Disjointed’ system hinders British Columbia First Nations in wildfire fight

More than 550 wildfires were burning in B.C. and crews were bracing for wind and dry lightning

Castlegar bridge designed by architect of collapsed Italian bridge

Riccardo Morandi designed the Kinnaird Bridge, which is part of Highway 3.

Most Read