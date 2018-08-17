Two hurt in car wreck on old Island Highway

Honda and Volkswagen crash at 10 p.m. Friday at highway intersection in Nanaimo

A Honda and a Volkswagen crashed at 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Northfield Road and the old Island Highway. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Two people were hurt in a car wreck at a highway intersection in Nanaimo on Friday night.

Three out of the four lanes of the old Island highway were blocked off after a two-car crash that happened at about 10 p.m. at the Northfield Road intersection

Firefighters at the scene didn’t know the direction of travel of the two vehicles, but the Honda’s front end was destroyed and a Volkswagen sustained passenger-side damage.

Two people who were in the Civic were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic was detoured around the scene for about 45 minutes.

For coverage of other recent car accidents, click here.



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter