Two fires on Monday morning keep Campbell River fire fighters busy

Two brush fires had potential to spread, but were knocked down quickly by crews

Two fires kept Campbell River fire crews busy on Monday morning.

Despite dry conditions, the two fires — which both had the potential to spread into trees — were knocked down quickly by crews. The first fire was near Cranberry Lane near the Oyster River Main road.

“At about 3 or 3:30 this morning we had a request from BC Wildfire to respond to an incident for them,” said chief Thomas Doherty. “When crews arrived it was about 40 by 20 feet and starting to spread up into the trees.”

That first fire was knocked down fairly quickly, but as soon as crews were finishing up another call for a fire came in.

“We had a bush fire right off of 2 avenue there and Whitmore (Lane). It was right between the condo building and the school field,” Doherty said.

That second fire was about 40 feet by 40 feet, but crews were able to quickly knock it down and contain it.

“It was on what looked to be a pretty well-used path, so it looks like that would be a human-caused fire,” he said.

Since last Tuesday there have been at least four fires in and around the Campbell River area, and one up near Woss. Three of the Campbell River fires were grass or bush fires.

Though the city is under a fire ban, Doherty said they are still getting calls for burning complaints. Due to extremely dry conditions, he strongly advises “No fires, don’t throw your cigarettes out, be vigilant. If you see a fire or smoke call it in right away. If you happen to have water on hand we could certainly use the help in extinguishing.”

