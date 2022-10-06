Layne Marshal (left) was one of the recipients of the 2022 IWC Ambassador Award this year, presented by IWC Executive Director Jim Brennan. Photo courtesy IWC

Layne Marshal (left) was one of the recipients of the 2022 IWC Ambassador Award this year, presented by IWC Executive Director Jim Brennan. Photo courtesy IWC

Two Campbell Riverites given Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Ambassador Award

Andy Adams, Layne Marshal given awards this year

Two Campbell Riverites were chosen this year to receive the Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Ambassador award.

“When you have two amazing candidates, why only pick one?” said a release from the IWC, announcing the two winners for this year’s award. Layne Marshall and Andy Adams were this year’s recipients of the award, which goes to “individuals or organizations in the community that have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in creating a community or organizational environment that welcomes and includes all newcomers, acknowledging their diversity, humanity, and value.”

Marshal and Adams were identified for their community leadership and dedication to community inclusion. Marshal is a past chair of the IWC board, is a member of the Daybreak Rotary Club, and is an active supporter of the Canadian Blood Services.

He says that “Michael Connelly used to say ‘Either everyone counts or nobody does,’ and I’ve always tried to live by that thought – and the Immigrant Welcome Centre exemplifies that thought.”

Adams has served the community as mayor for the last eight years, and was a councillor for the previous nine years before that. He has also served six years on various committees and commissions, and has been a supporter of IWC for a long time. Adams is another Rotarian, and has served as president of that organization locally.

“We are so fortunate to be Canadians, and I am encouraged with how Campbell River is evolving into a truly multicultural community,” Adams said.

IWC’s Executive Director Jim Brennan says that he believes committing to leadership starts with a choice: “Robert Greenleaf used to say ‘The first and most important choice that leaders make is the choice to serve, without which one’s capacity to lead is severely limited.’”

RELATED: Brenda Wagman receives Immigrant Welcome Centre Ambassador Award

Immigrant Welcome Centre offering free settlement and support services to newcomers


AwardsCampbell RiverLocal News

