Tuesday attendance optional at Campbell River Schools due to heat wave

Staff will be on site to allow students to pick up personal items, report cards

Campbell River School District has posted that school attendance is optional on Tuesday June 29 due to the ongoing heat wave.

”​As this heat wave continues schools will remain open and school buses (except for the route between Sayward and Campbell River) will be running for Tuesday, June 29, our last half-day of the school year,” reads a notice from SD72.

Attendance is optional, but staff will be present to say their farewells and complete any year-end tasks like picking up personal items and report cards.

The district encouraged students to stay home Monday due to the weather.

