Tsunami not expected for B.C. after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Russia

Officials say there is no danger of a tsunami for Vancouver Island after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Russia Tuesday evening.
The earthquake struck east of Russia’s Kuril Islands at 7:49 p.m. PST at a depth of 59.5 kilometres. According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center there is no threat for the west coast of the U.S., Alaska or B.C. although some areas may experience non-damaging sea level changes.”
At 8:30 p.m. a tsunami watch was posted for Hawaii but it was retracted just before 9 p.m.
The City of Port Alberni was also evaluating the situation before the tsunami watch ended.
Some good news. A tsunami is NOT expected.
Now please remember to:
Wash Your Hands
Cough Into Your Elbow
Practice Social Distancing
Be Kind#tsunami #COVID #onethingatatime https://t.co/zPJ3sv1OhN
— Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) March 25, 2020
No threat to #BC. https://t.co/SD2QC56d57
— Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) March 25, 2020
At 8 p.m. Earthquakes Canada detected a seismic event near Kitimat B.C. which was later determined to be a false detection caused by seismic waves from the Kuril Island earthquake.
