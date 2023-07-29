The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TSB investigates plane accident near Calgary, no info released about casualties

The plane was on its way to B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating an accident involving a small aircraft in a recreational area west of Calgary.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says a single-engine Piper PA-32 was on its way to British Columbia after departing Springbank Airport located near Calgary on Friday night (July 28) when it was reported overdue.

He says after its emergency locator beacon was activated, it was found nearly five kilometres north of Kananaskis Village.

MacDonald did not have any information regarding fatalities or injuries, and deferred all information about the search for the aircraft to RCMP.

An RCMP spokeswoman said police are not releasing any information about the accident at this time, but police are planning a news conference at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday about a plane crash in the Kananaskis area.

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says crews responded to the area early Saturday morning, but were informed there would not be any patients to transport or assess.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Plane crashTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Fire sends thick smoke above industrial area of Merritt

Just Posted

Campbell River Artist in Residence Shawn Decaire poses in his woodshop. Photo courtesy Campbell River Arts Council
Campbell River Arts Council to host community picnic this August

Still image capture from a video on social media showing the beating of a youth in Campbell River by at least three other youths. Facebook
Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism

Racers swerve on the Saratoga Speedway in 2022. A years-long process to rezone the property is now moving to a vote between the three Electoral Directors of Comox Valley. (File Photo)
Saratoga Speedway now in the hands of Electoral Directors

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
18 months probation for coughing on frontline worker; COVID-19 tirade