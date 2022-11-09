Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as he places a wreath at the National War Memorial during the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as he places a wreath at the National War Memorial during the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia

PM to fly to Cambodia Thursday to attend meeting with countries from across Southeast Asia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to miss Friday’s national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

He will instead fly to Cambodia late Thursday to attend the ASEAN summit, which involves countries from across Southeast Asia.

The summit, which is scheduled to start on Saturday, is the first of four international meetings that Trudeau will attend over a 10-day period.

Senior government officials confirmed his expected absence during a briefing about the coming trip, which was provided to media on the condition they not be named.

The prime minister met with serving military personnel and veterans in New Brunswick earlier this week, where he also paid his respects to those who died in service to Canada.

Trudeau was also absent from the national Remembrance Day ceremony in 2018 because he was attending an international gathering of world leaders in France marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff series

Justin TrudeauRemembrance Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crown says video footage ‘clearly shows’ driver didn’t commit offences McCallum alleged
Next story
Mounties execute search warrant on Holm Road; man facing drug trafficking charge

Just Posted

Greenways Land Trust Education Coordinator Kyle Fitzpatrick gives the students the run down on how to plant trees. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Greenways Junior Streamkeepers help with habitat enhancement

Campbell River RCMP. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Mounties execute search warrant on Holm Road; man facing drug trafficking charge

File - RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Strange happenings: Dropped 911 call from a ‘phantom’ payphone on Cortes Island

Farheen HaQ (left) chats with Cory Cliffe at the event closing HaQ’s show on Nov. 4. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Food, medicine and community shared at cross-cultural exchange event