Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he didn’t request a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump while the two leaders were in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters he rejected a request for a meeting with Trudeau to discuss negotiations to update the North America Free Trade Agreement because he was unhappy with Canada’s approach to the ongoing trade talks.

RELATED: Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Speaking to reporters this morning in Ottawa, Trudeau disputed Trump’s statement — insisting Canada did not request a meeting with the president this week.

Trudeau also says the Americans are finding NAFTA talks difficult because Canadians are “tough negotiators.”

He also reaffirmed Canada will not agree to a bad deal.

RELATED: Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

In his remarks Wednesday, Trump also said the Americans did not like Canada’s trade representative very much — a comment that appeared to be directed at Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The Canadian Press

