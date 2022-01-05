Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan speak to the media during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 26, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will hold a call with all of the country’s premiers next week to discuss how governments are keeping citizens safe as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreads. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan speak to the media during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 26, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will hold a call with all of the country’s premiers next week to discuss how governments are keeping citizens safe as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreads. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Trudeau, Horgan discuss Omicron response, B.C. flooding rebuilding efforts

Prime Minister intends to talk omicron with provincial premiers next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will hold a call with all of the country’s premiers next week to discuss how governments are keeping citizens safe as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreads.

Trudeau’s comments came during a call with B.C. Premier John Horgan, who is the chair of the Council of the Federation.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in a readout that Trudeau and Horgan also discussed the Canada Health Transfer, and agreed to continue discussions with all provincial and territorial governments to ensure Canadians are supported by effective health-care systems.

COVID-19 cases have spiked across the country as the easily transmittable Omicron variant has forced the cancellation of in-class learning, and prompted the the return of other pandemic restrictions in some regions.

The office says Trudeau and Horgan also discussed B.C.’s rebuilding efforts after historic flooding in late November forced thousands from their homes and destroyed highways.

The Sumas Prairie region, responsible for much of B.C.’s agriculture production, was particularly hard hit with thousands of livestock dying during the flooding.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. daycare, cruise ships top priorities after Trudeau’s re-election

Federal PoliticsJohn HorganJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Southern B.C. braces for heavy snow as northern region endures bone-chilling cold
Next story
Campbell River’s first baby of the year born at 12:33 a.m.

Just Posted

Highway 19 at Willis Road on Jan. 5 at 7:35 am. Drive BC. Highway 19 at Willis Road on Jan. 5 at 7:35 am. Drive BC.
Highway conditions warrant extra caution this morning

Students registered for in-person classes at North Island College who need to study from home are being told to reach out to instructors, or book appointments with advisors. . Photo submitted
North Island College staying the course for back-to-school plans

Power outages on the west coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday, Jan. 4 are proving difficult to remedy. BC Hydro outages map
Power outages in Gold River, Tahsis and Zeballos affecting 1,600

The first baby of the year in Campbell River came into the world at 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. Photo submitted by Island Health
Campbell River’s first baby of the year born at 12:33 a.m.