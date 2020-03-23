A Sunwing Boeing 737-800 passenger plane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Sunwing Airlines Ltd. says it is offering seats on its repatriation flights free of charge to any Canadians stranded in sun-kissed parts of the hemisphere, including to non-Sunwing customers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Trudeau announces new flights to Peru, Americas to repatriate stranded Canadians

Global Affairs Canada has had 10,000 calls and 14,000 emails in the last 48 hours

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing multiple new flights to bring stranded Canadians home from abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau says that will include three new Air Canada flights to bring Canadians back from Peru, which has otherwise closed its airspace.

Trudeau says Air Transat, WestJet and Sunwing airlines all have flights planned this week.

Two more Air Canada flights are to reach Canadians in Morocco in the coming days, he says.

Trudeau says an Air Canada flight to Spain is also confirmed, while Air Transat has been cleared for two flights to Honduras and one each to Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The prime minister is urging all Canadians abroad to return home by commercial means while options are still available, and to register with the government so they can receive proper updates.

“You need to do this if you haven’t done it already,” Trudeau said Monday in his daily press conference outside his Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa.

Earlier Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said it won’t be possible for the government to repatriate all Canadians stranded abroad.

In an interview with CBC’s The Current, Champagne said the challenges the government faces are unprecedented with airport and airspace closures, border closures and the fact some countries have imposed martial law.

Global Affairs Canada has had 10,000 calls and 14,000 emails in the last 48 hours, he said.

Champagne told the radio program the government will try to help support stranded Canadians locally through diplomatic channels.

Champagne said he had to negotiate for air access to Peru despite the fact the country is closed, and it is controlled by the military.

“My job is to negotiate on a case-by-case basis where we have a cluster of Canadians, and where Canadians can gather in one place,” he said.

“Sometime, getting the plane is Step 1, and the easiest one. Then it’s to make sure we land there, make sure we can have safe passage for our crew, safe passage for Canadians who want to return home.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals
Next story
Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP look for witnesses to March 16 road rage incident

Alleged interaction took place at Highway 19 and Maryland Road

Mayor shocked by Campbell Riverites not taking pandemic serious enough

‘You have to assume that it’s in our community and if you’re not, you’re not paying attention’

Campbell River Food Bank’s top 10 grocery needs

Food bank continues to operate for its normal schedule, but with a few changes

Campbell River provincial court to remain closed until April 6

Preventative measure after court participant in contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Bikes stolen from Eagles Hall Friday night

Storage shed also damaged during theft

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

Chemainus Theatre temporarily suspends operations, postpones next two shows

It’s hoped The 39 Steps and Beauty And The Beast can be staged at another time

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Most Read