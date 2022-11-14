A concrete pumper truck struck a railway bridge on East Shawnigan Lake Road Monday morning, closing a section of the road. (Emcon Services photo)

A concrete pumper truck struck a railway bridge on East Shawnigan Lake Road Monday morning, closing a section of the road. (Emcon Services photo)

Truck strikes railway bridge, closing section of East Shawnigan Lake Road

Traffic detoured through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

A concrete pumper truck struck the supports of a railway bridge Monday morning causing significant damage to the structure and closing East Shawnigan Lake Road between Recreation Road and Radway Road.

Andrew Gaetz, from Emcom Services, said traffic is currently being detoured through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

He said the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m.

“The truck dislocated the railway bridge’s abutment wall so the bridge, which is owned by the railway authority, is just hanging there right now,” Gaetz said.

“Lifting cranes and rubber mats are being brought in so the structure can be hoisted onto the road. There is low clearance under the bridge of just 3.4 metres, and there are warning signs telling drivers that as they approach the bridge.”

Gaetz said the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the accident and was outside the truck and walking around when emergency services arrived.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

auto accident

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria police officer doors cyclist in Esquimalt
Next story
VIDEO: Protester who interrupted Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria arrested

Just Posted

Sayward director Mark Baker is the new chair of the SRD board. Photo courtesy SRD
Sayward director Mark Baker takes SRD chair role

Island Voices will be performing concerts in Courtenay and Campbell River in November. Photo supplied
Island Voices performing in Courtenay and Campbell River in November

Campell River held its Remembrance Day ceremony at the downtown Cenotaph Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River marks Remembrance Day

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?