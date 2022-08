Traffic detour in effect for hours after morning incident

A truck got high-centred on the median north of the Willis Road and Highway 19 intersection in Campbell River mid-morning Wednesday, Aug. 10. Photo contributed

Vehicle traffic was detoured around Highway 19 north of Willis Road Wednesday, Aug. 10 after a southbound semi-truck got high-centred on the median.

Indications are the driver suffered a medical event around mid-morning necessitating closure of the highway while crews work to get the vehicle free. Traffic is being diverted northbound at Willis Road and southbound at 14 Ave., according to DriveBC.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

auto accidentCampbell River