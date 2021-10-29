Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Travellers can now use B.C. service to get federal vaccine passport

B.C. card good for travel within in Canada until Nov. 30

The federal government’s proof of vaccine card for international travel is now available through the B.C. government’s Health Gateway service, which distributed the B.C. vaccine card.

Residents of B.C. can request their BC Vaccine Card or Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination through the ministry’s Health Gateway online here, by phone toll-free at 1-833-838-2323 or in person at most Service B.C. offices.

B.C.’s vaccine card will continue to be used for non-essential activities in B.C., including going to a restaurant or sporting event.

The Government of Canada has also indicated it will allow people in B.C. to use the BC Vaccine Card to travel within Canada until Nov. 30, 2021, while the new federal proof of vaccination is rolled out.

Two doses of any federally approved COVID-19 vaccines, with the second dose administered at least 14 days before travel, are required to be considered fully vaccinated. Canadians who are not fully vaccinated must complete testing requirements and mandatory quarantine when returning to Canada.

RELATED: B.C. residents need federal and provincial vaccine cards

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Congressman: U.S. won’t require COVID-19 test for vaccinated to cross land border
Next story
BC SPCA urges federal protection of animals from fireworks

Just Posted

SRD Chair and Gold River mayor Brad Unger speaks at the launch event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Connected Coast project officially launched in Campbell River

Bob MacMillan throws a knee strike at Heart and Soul Muay Thai trainer, Chris Fair, during practice. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Muay Thai fighter looks to showcase skills in second match

Campbell River Remembrance Day Ceremony 2019 — the last one when a crowd was welcome. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Campbell River Remembrance Day ceremony to honour Veterans past and present

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases