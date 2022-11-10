A travel advisory is in effect for 36.2km of Highway 97 between Hills Frontage Road and Big Bar Road north of Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

A travel advisory is in effect for 36.2km of Highway 97 between Hills Frontage Road and Big Bar Road north of Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Travel advisory on Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton area

Drivers advised to avoid area due to compact ice and extremely slippery conditions

The Ministry of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for a 36.2km stretch of Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Big Bar Road north of Clinton.

The travel advisory is for the section of Highway 97 (Cariboo Highway) between Hills Frontage Road (12km north of Cache Creek) and Big Bar Road (seven kilometres north of Clinton), and is due to compact ice and extremely slippery conditions, particularly around Maiden Creek hill.

Crews are sanding the area and using a grader to try to restore good winter driving conditions in the area, but temperatures are too low for chemical treatments such as salt to work effectively.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the area over the next few days, and chemical treatments will be applied. Until then, however, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and/or consider an alternative route.

Updates will be posted to www.drivebc.ca as conditions on the highway change.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Highway 97

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
For its neighbours, Greater Victoria’s wastewater plant woes flow through the nose

Just Posted

The U11 Tyees hockey was proud to don their jerseys throughout Campbell River in their "Halloween for Hunger" food drive. Pictured from left to right (top row): Jase Taylor, Kesler Chapman, Logan Gregoire, Ben Latham, Corben May, Fredrick Webster. (bottom row) Colton Delcasino, Luca Read, Nixon Schiebel, Logan Majoros, Taylor LaFrance. Doc Braces staff (standing outside left to right) :Vanessa Ayala,Dr. Nandan Buch, Joanne Delcasino, seated are Melissa Moser and Annabelle Alcayade
CRMHA’s Tyees minor hockey team pays it forward in charitable cause

The Campbell River native Smith shot a bogey free 69 at this year's Champion of Champions tournament. Photo Courtesy Simon Fraser University/Instagram.
Top junior golf prospect is staying close to home.

The Elk River Bridge on Highway 28 between Campbell River and Gold River. Google Maps
Temporary Elk River Bridge closure coming up on Highway 28

Powerline relocation work near the John Hart Dam. BC Hydro photo
Road across John Hart Dam to be closed twice in November