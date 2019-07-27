Transportation Safety Board investigating fatal float plane crash on Addenbroke Island

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to Addenbroke Island where a float plane crashed on Friday, killing four people on board and injuring the remaining five.

According to officials, a Cessna 208 float plan operated by Vancouver-based Seair Seaplanes went down on the remote island north of Port Hardy on Friday, sometime before 11 a.m.

Four people have been declared dead. Two people were transported by air ambulance to hospital in serious condition, and three others were treated at a local hospital for unspecified injuries.

No further information has been released about the identity of any victims, nor cause of the crash.

The safety board is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation incidents, and do not assign fault, civil or criminal liability.

