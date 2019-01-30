Transit officer shot in Surrey, hunt on for armed suspect

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

A transit police officer has been shot and taken to hospital, Surrey RCMP say.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Black Press Media the officer is alive but can’t comment on the extent of the injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect who may be armed near Scott Road SkyTrain station. An area is cordoned off at 128 Street and King George Boulevard. People are asked to avoid the area as it is “an active scene,” police said in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sgt. Clint Hampton, Transit Police media relations officer, said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m.

Surrey RCMP said it will release more information “as soon as possible.”

BC Emergency Health Services said they responded to an incident at Scott Road Station at 4:20 p.m. and took one person to hospital in stable condition.

Surrey traffic cameras show that King George traffic heading toward the Patullo Bridge has been blocked at 128 Street/Bridgeview Drive.

As of 5:22 p.m., Scott Road Station is “completely closed” due to the police incident, according to a tweet from TransLink. A bus bridge is in place from Scott Road to Gateway stations.

More to come.

Previous story
Nanaimo votes in potententially historic B.C. byelection
Next story
Woman or girl slain every 2.5 days in Canada in 2018, report finds

Just Posted

Man pulls gun on off-duty police officer in Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River

‘A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions,’ have been found at the man’s home

Hospital board to consider water features after estimate comes in over budget

The estimate came in $112,000 over the budgeted $100,000

Campbell River man in custody after hammer attack in Willow Point

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Northern fur seal pup rescued by fish farm staff near Hardwicke Island

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

City of Campbell River approves its first pot shop

Application now goes back to the province for issuance of final license to operate

Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives

Loved ones of many of the 16 people killed and 13 injured submitted victim impact statements to the court

Polls now closed as Nanaimo awaits byelection results

Vancouver Island riding’s choice for MLA will impact balance in the B.C. legislature

Transit officer shot in Surrey, hunt on for armed suspect

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Nanaimo votes in potententially historic B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Vancouver Island residents honoured with Medals of Good Citizenship

Award honours ‘exceptional community leaders’

B.C’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow: forecast

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

Most Read