Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Penalty dropped from $88,000 to $4,000

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

RELATED: Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work

EnvironmentPipelineTransMountain

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection
Next story
Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace

Just Posted

A bus travels on Dogwood Street amid a snowstorm in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.
City ready for winter storm warning – make sure you’re ready too!

Campbell River resident Maryanne Andrew is raising awareness of long COVID and the impact it has on people’s lives. Photo contributed
There is help for post-COVID-19 sufferers, Campbell river woman says

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (left) in Gallipoli, Turkey in September, 2022. Photo courtesy Facebook/Rachel Blaney
Cost of living and inflation the big story of 2022, according to North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney

B.C. Ferries has filed an application with the B.C. Ferry Commission for prep work that could lead to electrification of ferries that service Nanaimo and Gabriola Island. Pictured here, the Island Kwigwis ferry sailing into Nanaimo Harbour terminal. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
B.C. Ferries applies to commission with sights on fully electric Quadra Island ferries

Pop-up banner image