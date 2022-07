The incident happened at the intersection of the highway and Hutchinson Road

A crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway southbound lanes near Cobble Hill Tuesday afternoon. (Screenshot)

A crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway in Cobble Hill.

The incident happened at the intersection of the highway and Hutchinson Road, according to DriveBC’s last update at 3:46 p.m.

The DriveBC website reports that an assessment of the situation is in progress, and an estimated time of reopening is not available.

A detour is in effect via Cobble Hill Road.

