Training exercises will cause cancellations on Quadra Island – Campbell River ferry route

Two sailings each way will be affected on November 4th and 5th

Annual operational drills are scheduled to take place on BC Ferries’ MV Powell River Queen on Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5.

The ship, which services the Campbell River – Quadra Island route, will not pick up passengers from Quathiaski Cove (Quadra) at 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. on both days. Return routes departing Campbell River at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. will also be cancelled on both days.

READ MORE: ‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries provides a glimpse into life aboard the Powell River Queen

READ MORE: New Quadra Island ferry arrives in Victoria

Regular sailings will resume with the 10:00 pm departure from Quathiaski Cove (Quadra).

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, customers can follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit its website at bcferries.com, or call toll free at 1-888-223-3779.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesCampbell RiverQuadra IslandTransportation