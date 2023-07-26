Trailer fire in Campbell River likely caused by cooking: deputy fire chief

Evening fire on July 24 still under investigation

A fire Monday evening gutted this trailer located in Quinsam Heights Mobile Home. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

A late Monday evening fire sent one person to hospital.

Around 9 p.m. on July 24, Campbell River Fire received a call in the Quinsam Heights Mobile Home Park, located at 2520 Quinsam Road. When crews arrived, they discovered a mobile home already in flames.

“We received a 911 call for a mobile home,” said Campbell River Fire Deputy Chief Kelly Bellefleur. “It was already engulfed in flames by the time we arrived.”

With four trucks and pieces of equipment and approximately 20 firefighters, crews responded to the fire rapidly, which prevented the flames from travelling to neighbouring residences.

One resident who was injured in the fire, was treated on scene by B.C. Ambulance Services and sent to hospital.

Bellefleur says the fire is still under investigation, but Bellefleur says early reports do indicate it could have been a cause related to cooking.

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

