A fire Monday evening gutted this trailer located in Quinsam Heights Mobile Home. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

A fire Monday evening gutted this trailer located in Quinsam Heights Mobile Home. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

Trailer fire in Campbell River likely caused by cooking: deputy fire chief

Evening fire on July 24 still under investigation

A late Monday evening fire sent one person to hospital.

Around 9 p.m. on July 24, Campbell River Fire received a call in the Quinsam Heights Mobile Home Park, located at 2520 Quinsam Road. When crews arrived, they discovered a mobile home already in flames.

“We received a 911 call for a mobile home,” said Campbell River Fire Deputy Chief Kelly Bellefleur. “It was already engulfed in flames by the time we arrived.”

With four trucks and pieces of equipment and approximately 20 firefighters, crews responded to the fire rapidly, which prevented the flames from travelling to neighbouring residences.

One resident who was injured in the fire, was treated on scene by B.C. Ambulance Services and sent to hospital.

Bellefleur says the fire is still under investigation, but Bellefleur says early reports do indicate it could have been a cause related to cooking.

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LNG Canada strike averted
Next story
Kayaker and boat captain missing on Okanagan lakes

Just Posted

A fire Monday evening gutted this trailer located in Quinsam Heights Mobile Home. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Trailer fire in Campbell River likely caused by cooking: deputy fire chief

File - Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm head coach feels Junior A transition ‘will take time’

The annual Merville GarlicFest will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Big Yellow Merville Hall. Photo contributed
Annual garlicfest returns for a stinkin’ good time at the Merville Hall

Rivercity Players is offering a summer musical production of John & Jen starring Halle Blake (left) and Hudsen Leroy with Jana Jurek on piano. This original production will run at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St., Aug. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor
Rivercity Players offers a rare summer musical: the heartwarming John & Jen