Comox Valley RCMP are seeking assistance in locating Darrell Featherstone. Photo via Twitter

Tragic end to search for missing Vancouver Island man

  • Aug. 12, 2021 3:30 p.m.
  • News

The search for Darrell Featherstone has come to a tragic conclusion.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Comox Valley RCMP tweeted that the body of the missing man has been found.

“The man reported missing on August 6, 2021, has been located and sadly, is deceased,” reads an RCMP statement. “Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. No further information will be released at this time.”

The 31-year old was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP on Aug. 6, 2021 after he stopped showing up for work and friends and family hadn’t heard from him.

Comox ValleyRCMP

Previous story
Joke about bomb threat not funny, says Nanaimo RCMP
Next story
Vancouver Island RCMP seek assistance locating missing man

Just Posted

Rosemary Bockner in her home studio on Quadra Island. (Contributed photo)
Quadra Island artist prepping for grad school at North Island College

Island 3 ferry will service the Campbell River - Quadra route. (Photo courtesy BC Ferries)
Delays plague ferry route between Quadra and Cortes Islands

Smoky skies make for a red sunrise over Esquimalt Lagoon on Thursday (Aug. 12) morning. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Fire smoke to blanket Vancouver Island amid heat wave

Campbell River Golf and Country Club. Photo courtesy CRGCC
Last day to register for Drive Away Domestic Violence Charity Golf Day