Tragedy strikes Ucluelet as man found dead inside local business

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Peninsula Road business

The West Coast is in mourning.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Peninsula Road business in Ucluelet on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

“This investigation is currently in the very early stages, and we are still trying to determine the nature of the incident that caused this man’s death” said Sergeant Chris Manseau, Division Media Relations Officer for the BC RCMP, in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man, whose identity has not been released, was found deceased inside the business by a person who immediately called the Ucluelet RCMP.

“Ucluelet RCMP frontline members and BC Ambulance members attended the location and confirmed the man was deceased. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) was contacted for assistance, as a precaution, to determine if the man’s death is suspicious,” the statement reads.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the unexpected death.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the death to immediately contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.


