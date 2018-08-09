Traffic and parking changes at North Island Hospital Campbell River

New parking and traffic configuration at the North Island Hospital in Campbell River. Map, Island Health

Starting Monday, Aug. 13, a new and permanent main vehicle entrance/exit for the North Island Hospital Campbell River campus will open off of 2nd Avenue.

With the opening of the new vehicle entrance/exit, the hospital’s current vehicle entrance/exit, also located on 2nd Avenue, will be permanently closed to traffic.

Island Health asks hospital patients, visitors and staff to exercise caution when driving or walking on 2nd Avenue in the area where the hospital is located as motoristsget used to this change.

New signage and traffic control personnel will be in place in the 2nd Avenue area starting on Tuesday to assist motorists with this new traffic configuration. As part of this change, some new parking stalls will become available on site at the new main entrance/exit and in a new parking lot.