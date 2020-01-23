Dr. Aref Tabarsi, general pathologist, examines a thyroid cancer patient’s sample through a microscope in his office at the Campbell River hospital, April 4, 2019.

Town hall meeting planned in Campbell River to address North Island hospitals’ clinical pathologist services

  • Jan. 23, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Island Health has moved clinical pathologists’ services from the Campbell River hospital to Victoria. The result is significant delay in test results, especially for urgent cases, which has a negative impact on patient care and clinical outcomes. In addition, this has created a breakdown in working relations – staff in the hospital lab and local doctors are no longer able to consult with the pathologists on site to provide optimum services to patients.

​Laboratory staff have raised the alarm and communicated with Island Health about the problems this decision has caused for their work and patient care. Campbell River city council and the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital Board have asked for action to be taken to return clinical pathology services to the Campbell River Hospital.​ ​

​Neither Island Health nor the Ministry of Health have responded to city council, the regional hospital board, or the laboratory staff.

​It’s time for the community to speak up – for the services that we were promised when the new North Island hospitals opened, for our doctors and lab staff, for all of us.

​Come to the town hall meeting on Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m. at the Campbell River Sportsplex. Learn from the senior pathologists at the Campbell River and Comox Valley hospitals, lab staff and doctors in the community, share your own experiences.​

​For more information, call Citizens for Quality Health Care: 250-287-3096 or Council of Canadians Campbell River Chapter: 250-286-3019.

​Donations will be accepted to cover costs.

