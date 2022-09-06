First responders from BC EHS, Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad retrieve a woman who had fallen around 30 metres at Stamp River Provincial Park on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD PHOTO)

First responders from BC EHS, Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad retrieve a woman who had fallen around 30 metres at Stamp River Provincial Park on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD PHOTO)

Tourist airlifted to hospital after falling 40 feet down embankment at Stamp River Provincial Park

Rope rescue teams from Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach extricate woman from bank by Stamp Falls

A tourist visiting Stamp River Provincial Park had to be rescued after falling 12 metres (40 feet) down a steep rock embankment on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5.

Specialized rope rescue teams from Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and Arrowsmith SAR in Qualicum Beach conducted the high-angle rescue shortly after 3:30 p.m., AVRS spokesperson Richard Johns said. Due to the significant injuries the woman sustained, BC Ambulance called in their critical care paramedics and had an air ambulance from Ascent Helicopters waiting nearby, he added.

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department also had first responders on hand to assist.

The woman and her husband were visiting Stamp Falls from out of town and walked the path beyond the fish ladder. “The end of the fence line was open so they went past. About five feet beyond the fence line they stopped to look at the pools and she fell about 40 feet,” Johns said.

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad’s swift water team was also on scene because the woman had landed close to the water below the falls. The volunteer rope teams extricated the woman and brought her by stretcher to the waiting critical care paramedics, and she was airlifted to an unidentified hospital.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyBC ParksPORT ALBERNIrescueSearch and Rescue

 

A BC Ambulance helicopter flies into Stamp River Provincial Park as first responders retrieve a woman who had fallen approximately 30 metres on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ED BROOKS/ Special to the AV News)

A BC Ambulance helicopter flies into Stamp River Provincial Park as first responders retrieve a woman who had fallen approximately 30 metres on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ED BROOKS/ Special to the AV News)

Emergency vehicles park at Stamp River Provincial Park as rescuers work to retrieve a woman who fell approximately 30 metres on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ED BROOKS/ Special to the AV News)

Emergency vehicles park at Stamp River Provincial Park as rescuers work to retrieve a woman who fell approximately 30 metres on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ED BROOKS/ Special to the AV News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4th COVID vaccine doses to roll out in B.C. as Omicron-specific shots arrive
Next story
75% of B.C. autism service providers say care will be compromised under new hub model

Just Posted

From left are Junior Riders Annabel Corrigall holding Skor Corrigall, Natalia Corigall and Tour de Rock rider Bonnie Logan with the 2022 bike and jersey. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Tour de Rock rider surpasses $25k fundraising goal

On Saturday, Sept.17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. GORDY’S COOKIN’ FOR KIDS in Dodd’s parking lot at 835-12th Avenue. Photo contributed
Gordy’s cookin’ for kids at Gordy Dodd’s Tour de Rock Charity Barbecue

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is busy preparing for their bi-annual fundraiser gala, which will take place on Sept. 24 6 - 11 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Center. Photo contributed
Campbell River Art Gallery hosts an evening of Elegance, Art and Commemoration

Participants take off from the start of the last in-person Terry Fox Run in Campbell River on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
In-person Terry Fox Run back this year

Pop-up banner image