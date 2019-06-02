Totem poles unveiled at ferry terminal on Quadra Island

The ferry terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island is now home to three new Welcome Poles.
The seaward-facing poles were carved by Bradley Assu of We Wai Kai Nation and Quadra resident Ted McKellar, who is Coast Salish.
Assu is a mate on the Powell River Queen, the ferry that travels between Campbell River and Quadra Island.
The Nuyumbalees Cultural Centre held a blessing ceremony on Saturday for the new carvings, which were installed in May with support from BC Ferries.
View this post on Instagram
The ferry terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island is now home to three new Welcome Poles. The seaward-facing poles were carved by Bradley Assu of We Wai Kai Nation and Quadra resident Ted McKellar. Assu is also mate on the Powell River Queen, the ferry that travels between Campbell River and Quadra Island. The Nuyumbalees Cultural Centre held a blessing ceremony this morning for the new carvings, which were installed in May with support from BC Ferries.
@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter