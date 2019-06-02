Totem poles unveiled at ferry terminal on Quadra Island

Carvers Bradley Assu (left) and Ted McKellar are shown in front of one of three Welcome Poles newly unveiled at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
A blessing ceremony took place at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island for three new Welcome Poles on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
A blessing ceremony took place at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island for three new Welcome Poles on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
A blessing ceremony took place at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island for three new Welcome Poles on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror Three new Welcome Poles were unveiled at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Carvers Ted McKellar (left) and Bradley Assu unveil one of three new Welcome Poles at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The ferry terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island is now home to three new Welcome Poles.

The seaward-facing poles were carved by Bradley Assu of We Wai Kai Nation and Quadra resident Ted McKellar, who is Coast Salish.

Assu is a mate on the Powell River Queen, the ferry that travels between Campbell River and Quadra Island.

The Nuyumbalees Cultural Centre held a blessing ceremony on Saturday for the new carvings, which were installed in May with support from BC Ferries.

