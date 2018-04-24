Police secure an area around a covered body in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

A man accused of driving a van into pedestrians along a stretch of a busy Toronto streethas been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is also facing 13 counts of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old appeared in a packed Toronto courtroom this morning clad in a white jumpsuit and only spoke his name during the brief hearing.

Police arrested Minassian less than half an hour after the incident, which took place at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say 10 people died and another 15 were injured as a result of the attack.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the investigation into the attack is still underway, there is no evidence to suggest it was related to terrorism.

Related: Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’

Related: Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Related: Trump: ‘Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian from the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill. (Alek Minassian/LinkedIn)

Previous story
Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’
Next story
UPDATED: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Just Posted

City of Campbell River encouraged to make electric vehicle charging stations mandatory

Letter to council from various groups says bylaws should be amended to require charging stations

Chris Roberts sworn in as Wei Wai Kum First Nation Chief Councillor

Won in Friday’s election to replace outgoing Chief Bob Pollard

Gypsy moth information session comes to Campbell River

Experts from Natural Resources Canada, Canada Forest Services, the Canadian Food Inspection… Continue reading

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

Change to one-hour parking on Pier Street has many up in arms

Council receives a petition signed by over 200 people wanting them to go back to 2-hour parking

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

‘Enough is enough’: G7 ministers agree to call Russia out

‘Enough is enough’: G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on ‘malign’ behaviour

Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist’s mark

Bill Cosby is at the courthouse Tuesday morning ahead of closing arguments in his sexual assault retrial.

Trump: ‘Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada’

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to Canadians

Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless,’ says no apparent terror link

Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Arresting officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ in the wake of Toronto van attack

Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Election decision didn’t make her best moments from the past six years

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

LGBTQ advocates turn Victoria SOGI protest into dance party

Counter-protest outnumbers anti-SOGI activists on lawn of B.C. legislature

Most Read