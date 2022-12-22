Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather

A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.

Environment Canada says Toronto’s storm will begin today with rain or snow followed by plummeting temperatures, a potential flash freeze and blizzard-like conditions Friday.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has cautioned it could affect operations, while Environment Canada warns of possible extensive power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

It follows days of heavy snow and extreme cold in Vancouver that severely impaired airport operations, prompting the airport to halt all incoming international arrivals until Friday morning so congestion on the tarmac could be cleared.

While there was some reprieve in Vancouver Wednesday, the airport says it’s doing everything in its power to prepare for more severe weather today and pledges to provide detailed information before the system arrives.

Hundreds of Air Canada and WestJet flights have been grounded since Sunday and other affected airports include those in Victoria and Calgary.

Previous story
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.
Next story
Canada’s population growing faster than it has in decades: StatCan

Just Posted

Snowplow tackles snow buildup on Highway 19. Mainroad COntracting photo
VIDEO: When the weather is the worst, snowplow crews head out to work

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Road closed
B.C’s Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

From left are Boston Pizza general manager Mike Martin, MP Rachel Blaney, Boston Pizza owner Chris Seeley, Ian Baikie from the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen, and Joanne Watson from Hama?Elas and the Campbell River Food Bank. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
Campbell River Boston Pizza honoured for helping out at Hama?Elas Community Kitchen

Pop-up banner image