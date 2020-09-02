Tofino Bus is eliminating the route between Campbell River and Port Hardy. (Tofino Bus Photo)

Tofino Bus to eliminate Campbell River – Port Hardy route

Low ridership, route’s financial hardship reasons for elimination

Tofino Bus will be eliminating its route between Campbell River and Port Hardy.

The Passenger Transportation Board approved the application by Tofino Bus to eliminate the route on Sept. 2. The decision was based on low ridership on the route, which showed “insufficient demand to support public need for the service.” The board also found that if the route continued to operate, it would have a negative impact on the viability of the Tofino Bus on the Island.

“The decision was made after a careful review of the materials received during the application process which included supporting information and evidence provided by the applicant and over 30 submissions from interested members of the public, local governments and local Health Authorities,” reads a press release from the board.

The bus ceased operation in March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board, however, has also received an application from Port Hardy-based Waivin Flags Ltd. for a license to operate an inter-city bus between the two communities. That bus would run three times per week in each direction. That application is still under consideration with the board.

RELATED: Tofino Bus Service wants to cancel service to the north island

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Transportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall
Next story
Tire removal in Island bay crucial to crab species survival

Just Posted

‘It’s scary’: Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation identifies first COVID-19 case

After the First Nation member tested positive in Gold River, the community is being closely monitored for more cases

Local group trying to bring BMX back to Campbell River

‘Phase one is to determine a location so we can see what challenges we have in front of us’ – BMX park proponent

Tofino Bus to eliminate Campbell River – Port Hardy route

Low ridership, route’s financial hardship reasons for elimination

PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall

Students asked to wear non-medical masks when they can’t physically distance on campus

Campbell River Storm acquire leading scorer from KIJHL team

Carson Small joins the Storm from the Creston Valley Thunder Cats

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

Tire removal in Island bay crucial to crab species survival

Divers sound the alarm about crabs becoming trapped in tires from sunken barges off Chemainus

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Bald eagle family in French Creek to get a new home

Artificial nest will be a first of its kind on Vancouver Island

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Most Read