Tofino Bus to eliminate Campbell River – Port Hardy route

Tofino Bus will be eliminating its route between Campbell River and Port Hardy.

The Passenger Transportation Board approved the application by Tofino Bus to eliminate the route on Sept. 2. The decision was based on low ridership on the route, which showed “insufficient demand to support public need for the service.” The board also found that if the route continued to operate, it would have a negative impact on the viability of the Tofino Bus on the Island.

“The decision was made after a careful review of the materials received during the application process which included supporting information and evidence provided by the applicant and over 30 submissions from interested members of the public, local governments and local Health Authorities,” reads a press release from the board.

The bus ceased operation in March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board, however, has also received an application from Port Hardy-based Waivin Flags Ltd. for a license to operate an inter-city bus between the two communities. That bus would run three times per week in each direction. That application is still under consideration with the board.

