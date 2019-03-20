Tofino surfer Brett Nelson watches waves break off Lovekin Rock at Long Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on the first day of spring.-Nora O’Malley photo

Tofino a Canadian hot spot

Tuesday temperatures reached 23.5 C

Tofino was one of Canada’s hottest spots Tuesday with temperatures reaching as high as 23.5 C and mainly sunny skies.

On the same day last year, Tofino’s weather was mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching 9.3 C.

Abbotsford airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Tuesday, with the mercury reaching 24.5 C.

READ MORE: 40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

On the first day of spring (March 20), Tofino was Canada’s hottest spot (as of 10:30 a.m.) with temperatures at the airport sitting at 17.2 C and still plenty of sun shining, according to Environment Canada. Eureka, NU was the coldest spot at – 40. 5 C.

Tofino on Thursday should see a high of 12 C with a 30 per cent chance of rain drizzle. Rain will likely pick up for Friday with temperatures reaching 10 C.

