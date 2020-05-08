People of Tlowitsis First Nation at the Nenagwas welcoming event that took place on June 21, 2018. (Gallery/Tlowitsis Nation)

Tlowitsis First Nations wants former Sayward mayor to carry on as TAC representative

Moving forward with their Nenagwas project, the First Nation wants to maintain ‘continuity’ on board the SRD Treaty Advisory Committee

Tlowitsis First Nation requested ex-Sayward mayor John MacDonald to continue as the representative on the Tlowitsis Treaty Advisory Committee (TAC) at the Strathcona Regional District (SRD) council meetings.

The recommendation was made at the SRD board meeting on April 29 and a decision is yet to be reached with the agenda carried forward to the next meeting.

The First Nation expressed its support to continue with MacDonald after the former Sayward mayor announced his resignation from office on March 13.

Tlowitsis councillor, Thomas Smith, said they wish for MacDonald to continue as representative due to his “long standing understanding of the First Nation’s goals” with regards to the development of their 635-acre reserve land, Nenagwas.

Smith also said that MacDonald provided “positive support” and “progressive ideas” for the project.

Providing an update on the Nenagwas community project, Smith said that unexpected delays at a bureaucratic level due to COVID-19 have set back the timeline of ongoing work.

He also said that getting a new representative on the project will mean investing on more time for them to understand the history of the project and its goal, which could be another time consuming element at this stage.

READ MORE: Subsequent mayors’ resignations leaves Island village with a governance vacuum

Upon his resignation, MacDonald also discontinued in his role as director on the SRD board and the committees he served, among which was the Tlowitsis TAC.

At a board of directors meeting of SRD, held on March 11, where MacDonald announced his exit, he requested to continue as a representative on the Tlowitsis TAC for the remainder of 2020.

MacDonald suggested he could continue to provide monthly reports on the project in exchange for reimbursement of any expenses incurred during the process.

The TAC, not considered to be a SRD board committee , is not subject to restrictions on membership by non-directors. And with neither provincial or federal restrictions on local government appointments to treaty advisory committees, the regional board can appoint any representative to the Tlowitsis TAC.

MacDonald represented the regional district during treaty negotiations with the Tlowitsis First Nation since 2013.

Prior to the purchase the 635-acre land, on York road, south of Campbell River, for the Tlowitsis community in 2018, there were bureaucratic negotiations that took place with the SRD. Tlowitsis Addition to Reserve application received support from the SRD in 2017 after it previously withheld support.

READ MORE: SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nationsmunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Just Posted

Tlowitsis First Nations wants former Sayward mayor to carry on as TAC representative

Moving forward with their Nenagwas project, the First Nation wants to maintain ‘continuity’ on board the SRD Treaty Advisory Committee

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

Campbell River Bike shop raises funds for park project

Final stage of construction to include four runs of varying skill levels

Construction work on Highway 28 in progress

Between May 7 to May 8, delays can be expected on the highway connecting Campbell River to Gold River

Campbell River Community Foundation exceeds COVID-19 fundraising goal

City and Regional District give over $50,000

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

COVID-19: As First Nation grapples with woman’s death, Alert Bay looks to ease restrictions

By the numbers, Alert Bay’s lockdown has been effective.

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

101-year-old Vancouver Island man to walk 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Most Read