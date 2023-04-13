Tire Stewardship B.C. will be hosting a tire recycling even this weekend. Photo courtesy TSBC

Tire recycling coming to Sayward this weekend

Villagers can drop off Saturday and Sunday

Residents of Sayward can get rid of their scrap tires this weekend during Sayward Clean-Up days.

Tire Stewardship BC is partnering with Comox Strathcona Waste Management to collect residential scrap tires this weekend. The event will be on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mainroad Yard, located at 797 Island Highway in Sayward.

“We are pleased to partner with Comox Strathcona Waste Management and fellow stewardship organizations to provide this opportunity for the residents of the Sayward area to clean out their garages, yards and storage of old tires and drop them off locally during Sayward Clean-Up Days,” said Rosemary Sutton, Executive Director, Tire Stewardship BC. “The scrap tires that are collected are recycled into many different environmentally friendly products including playground surfacing, recreational flooring, water parks, animal mats, and truck bed liners.”

Since 1991, over 100 million tires have been recycled in B.C., and TSBC’s scrap tire recycling program is one of the most successful in North America and the oldest recycling program in Canada. Every year in B.C. over five million scrap car tires are recycled into new products.

“The TSBC is always looking for opportunities throughout the province to host free scrap tire collection events, and to partner with businesses, organization and local governments that focus on recycling and environmental sustainability,” said Sutton. “Giving old, used BC tires new life through reprocessing them within the province makes both environment and business sense.”

