Exam season is fast approaching and Fraser Health wants to help students better manage their stress. (KF/Wikimedia Commons)

Tips to manage stress during post-secondary exams

The Fraser Health Authority says it’s okay to ask for help

Post-secondary students likely don’t need to be reminded that exam season is fast approaching, and Fraser Health is sharing ways to get help managing stress.

“It’s not uncommon for students to feel anxious or more pressure as exam time comes around,” said Dr. Kofi Bonnie, clinical nurse educator for Fraser Health, in a news release Thursday. “If their regular coping mechanisms and routines aren’t working, they shouldn’t be afraid to get assistance if they don’t feel well.”

Bonnie suggested establishing a regular sleep routine and getting six to eight hours of sleep each night.

Maintaining a healthy diet, using exercise as a “stress buster,” and avoiding drugs and alcohol, though that may be tempting, all help keep your mental health up.

Students who need to speak with someone can access the Fraser Health Crisis Line 24 hours a day at 604-951-8855.

READ MORE: Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege
Next story
Vancouver Islander accused of being a drunken sailor early in the morning

Just Posted

Island Health wades into debate on changes to pathology services at Campbell River hospital

Executive from health authority disputes criticisms raised by outspoken general pathologist

Ministry approves three School District 72 capital projects

Replacing Cedar Elementary in Campbell River remains a top priority

Strathcona Regional District considers who can make requests for services

Area directors feel public should come to them first before going to SRD board

Schools issue warnings as multiple cougar sightings reported around Campbell River

Parents advised to take precautions and report sightings to Conservation Office

VIDEO: Cart-load of tobacco stolen from Discovery Foods in Campbell River

Grocery store offers $1,000 reward following burglary at Willow Point location

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Nanaimo bar getting its own stamp

Vancouver Island’s favourite dessert to be featured in ‘Sweet Canada’ series

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Who wants to buy a mansion?

For $5.9M, Qualicum Beach estate that once entertained Bing Crosby and John Wayne can be yours

Vancouver Islander accused of being a drunken sailor early in the morning

Port Hardy man facing mutiple charges after police found pilot “grossly impaired” at fishboat helm

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Most Read