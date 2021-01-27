Tips lead police to arrest convicted killer, robber near downtown Victoria

Two men were at large after failing to return to community facility

A tip from the public helped Victoria police located and arrest wanted men Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Tips from the public led to the arrests of two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants Wednesday morning, according to Victoria police.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers received a tip that led them to the area near the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. There, police located and arrested Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathan Muzychka, 43, both subjects of Canada-wide warrants.

Reber, a federal offender serving a nearly five-year sentence for multiple robbery convictions, had failed to return to a community residential facility Tuesday morning.

READ ALSO: Convicted killer and robber at large after failing to return to facility, warn

Victoria police

Muzychka is also a federal offender, serving a nearly 18-year sentence for several offences including manslaughter, theft under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, escape from lawful custody and robbery. He also failed to return to a community residential facility Tuesday morning.

Police thank those who helped them arrest the wanted individuals.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department