Tidemark Theatre gets ready to roll out summer camp

The summer theatre camp will be held from August 17-28 and participants can opt for on-site or virtual modules

The ‘Weirder Things’ summer camp will be held at Tidemark Theatre from August 17-28. Photo courtesy, Linda Allen.

A summer theatre camp will be organized this month from August 17-28, in Campbell River by Tidemark Theatre and On The Mark Theatre.

The summer camp called ‘Weirder Things’ is a hybrid project consisting of on-site and virtual classes, open to children from an age group of eight to 14-years-old.

‘Weirder Things’ is set in 1980’s where a group of youth from a fictional town called ‘Tediousville’ are drawn into investigating the mysterious disappearance of their friend.

In this two week camp, participants will explore theatre skills and character development as they help create this exciting adventure. They also will discover what goes on behind the scenes working along side mentors in the areas of lighting, sound, props costuming and stage management.

Apart from acting, participants will also have the opportunity to work with mentors in lighting, sound, set/props and stage management. Participants will have the opportunity to learn key acting techniques such as character development, vocal projection, improvisation and memorization.

The theatrical experience this year will also be entirely created by the participating youngsters.

The theatre camp is planned in accordance with current Provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

A list of all COVID-19 protocols will be provided upon registration to all theatre camp students and their families.

Due to current public health restrictions, there will be limited on-site and virtual spots for youth available.

On-site camp registration is priced at $225 (+applicable taxes & fees) and virtual camp registration cost $125 (+applicable taxes & fees)

Student registration is available at tidemarktheatre.com or through the Tidemark Box Office: 287.PINK.

