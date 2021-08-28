A three-year-old girl was playing mini-golf with her brother and family when a rock dislodged from above and hit her at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Friday. Black Press file photo

Three-year-old killed from falling rock at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

The girl was playing mini-golf with her brother and family when a rock dislodged from above

A three-year-old girl passed away at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Friday, confirmed a resort spokesperson Saturday.

The girl was playing mini-golf with her brother and family when a rock dislodged from above and hit her, rendering her unconscious.

Her parents brought her to the base lodge of Mount Washington where staff and first-aid responders began treatment and summoned emergency transportation and the RCMP for assistance, noted a statement from the resort.

Ambulances from Cumberland and Campbell River responded along with an air ambulance from Qualicum Beach.

Lifesaving measures were performed but ultimately proved unsuccessful. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are under a customary investigation by the BC Coroner Service and the RCMP.

“This is such a sad tragedy,” said Dean Prentice, general manager of the resort in the statement.

“The team at Mount Washington extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this little girl. It is just devastating, and our hearts break for them.”

Kayla Stockton, marketing manager for the resort said out of respect for the family, no further details will be released at this time.


