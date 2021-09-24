Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three Vancouver police officers charged with assault in 2017 arrest

Three Vancouver police officers have been charged after an arrest where a male suffered serious injuries.

The BC Prosecution Service says the case was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office, which passed on its report for consideration of charges to Crown counsel in February 2019.

The officers allegedly tried to stop a man for riding a bike with no helmet, lights or suitable reflectors near a SkyTrain station in May 2017, when he was injured.

Const. Brandon Blue is charged with assault causing bodily harm, while constables Beau Spencer and Gregory Jackson are accused of assault.

The prosecution service says the charge assessment process was significantly delayed due to the complexity of the issues, volume of disclosure and its requests for more disclosure.

Sgt. Steve Addison, a spokesman for the police department, says the three officers are still working with the department but added that he could not offer further comment.

The prosecution service says the officers are due to appear in court on Oct. 25.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 5 people arrested after Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Chantel Moore

Police

Previous story
Vancouver Island forestry workers union condemn ‘extremist’ protest tactics at Fairy Creek
Next story
Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

Just Posted

Members of a past Youth Action Committee give feedback on transportation routes in Campbell River. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.
City looking for new Youth Action Committee members

The Campbell River neighbourhood of Campbellton has a unique history shaped by industry, but its representatives are now looking to build a new future for it. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Community input sought to help shape Campbellton

Wildflower & Co.’s Alissa Assu is auctioning off a hand-made cedar basket as part of an initiative to raise money for two post-secondary scholarships for indigenous students. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Indigenous-owned Campbell River store raising money for pair of post-secondary scholarships

Artist Carey Newman's design for UVic's 2021 Orange Shirt Day T-shirts. (UVic Photo Services)
Orange Shirt Day Walk to be held on Sept. 30