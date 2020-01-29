A stolen Honda Civic crashed into a ditch when police tried to stop it in Nanaimo on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Three people in the car were arrested. There were no injuries. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Three suspects arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP intercept Honda Civic reported stolen from parking lot in Duke Point on the weekend

Three suspects were arrested after a stolen car crashed into a ditch on Park Avenue in Nanaimo’s Harewood neighbourhood.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, when police tried to stop the vehicle near the Alpen Way intersection.

Const. Gary O’Brien said the Honda Civic sedan police were trying to stop was reported stolen from a parking lot near the Duke Point B.C. Ferries terminal Saturday.

“One of our members attempted to stop the vehicle that was reported stolen … the vehicle failed to stop. The vehicle left. [The officer] did not pursue the vehicle,” O’Brien said. “It was later intercepted by Park Avenue school. It collided with another [police vehicle] causing the stolen vehicle to go in the ditch.”

O’Brien said the vehicle was occupied by three people who were all arrested at the scene.

“None were injured. They were all transported to Nanaimo detachment and charges are pending,” he said.

The officer driving the police vehicle that collided with the Honda was not injured and the investigation is continuing.

