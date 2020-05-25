West Shore RCMP arrested three individuals outside Premier John Horgan’s house after protestors from Extinction Rebellion blocked access to his driveway on Feb. 18. Protestors claimed they were going to make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier. (Courtesy of Heidi Eisenhuth)

Three people facing mischief charges after protests at Premier John Horgan’s home

Special prosecutor was appointed to avoid real or perceived undue influence

A special prosecutor has approved mischief charges against three people in connection to a protests at Premier John Horgan’s Langford home on Feb 18.

Senior Victoria lawyer Dirk Ryneveld was appointed by Asst. Attorney General Peter Juk. Special prosecutors are appointed where there is a perceived or real potential for improper influence in the justice system.

On Feb. 18, a half-dozen Extinction Rebellion demonstrators placed banners along the streets, while others were seen lying in front of his driveway.

Police said they heard reports that protesters were banging on Horgan’s door, saying they were planning to make a citizen’s arrest of the premier.

READ MORE: Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at Premier John Horgan’s Langford home

Approximately half a dozen Extinction Rebellion demonstrators placed banners along the streets, while others were seen lying in front of his driveway. Police asked protestors to move a couple hundred metres away from the property and three adults who allegedly refused to leave were arrested.

At the time of the protests, Horgan largely declined to comment on the protests, saying he didn’t want to “draw attention to that approach to civil disobedience.”

On Monday, Ryneveld approved charges of mischief against Howard Gerard Breen, Regine Monika Klein and Mark William Nykane. All three are scheduled to appear at provincial court in Colwood on July 15.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

John Horganprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Just Posted

Music education remains important, especially during pandemic

‘Music really does lift people up in times of trial,’ says Sandowne music teacher

‘New-age’ defenceman joins Campbell River Storm for 2020/21 season

Kal Nagy of Duncan signs with Storm

Local liquor store raising funds for food bank

On May 30, a portion of sales at JAK’s Beer Wine & Spirits will be donated to the food bank

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

City of Campbell River re-opening most park amenities and outdoor washrooms

Splash park, playgrounds, sports fields, outdoor volleyball courts, indoor facilities not yet

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Three people facing mischief charges after protests at Premier John Horgan’s home

Special prosecutor was appointed to avoid real or perceived undue influence

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

Most Read