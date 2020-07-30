B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver announces that he won’t be running as leader in the next provincial election during a press conference at the Hall of Honour at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Three candidates have been officially approved to run for leadership of the British Columbia Green Party, as they look to replace former leader Andrew Weaver.

Sonia Furstenau already has a seat in the B.C. legislature for the Greens, representing the riding of Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

Cam Brewer is an environmental lawyer in Vancouver, while Kim Darwin is a mortgage broker from Sechelt.

The party had to suspend its leadership race in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed the contest earlier this month.

The party says in a statement that the leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Voting will take place online or by phone, using a ranked ballot system, from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13.

ALSO WATCH: Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have new leader next fall

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding
Next story
‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Just Posted

VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Animal startled while drinking out of Buttle Lake

Campbell River fire deparment joins in tribute to fallen Sproat Lake firefighter

Sproat Lake firefighter remembered as ‘very nice gentleman’ with extensive fire service experience

Over 2,000 pounds of food donated at Campbell River Cram-A-Cruiser event

Community made over $1,000 in monetary donations as well to Campbell River food bank

Most property owners have paid their taxes — City of Campbell River

Nearly 40 per cent used online platform to pay property taxes

Stay off bike park until it’s open — Campbell River Bike Park Society

Construction has begun, but people asked to wait until officially open before riding

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

North Saanich woman hopes to recover stolen sign gifted to her by late son

Renate Herberger says the theft of the mermaid house-marker aims to hurt her

Most Read