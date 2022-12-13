For Rent. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror

For Rent. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror

Three of five top reasons for homelessness related to income: report

Average housing unstable person in Campbell River is a woman aged 26-45 living with a partner

What does the average person facing housing instability in Campbell River look like?

According to the recent report from the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness’ on housing insecurity in the region, that person is a young woman. She is between the ages of 26 and 45, and has been renting a unit with a partner for over a year. However, that rental unit is lacking some amenities such as property insurance, air conditioning or affordable heating. Those missing amenities are enough to put her in the category of “housing insecure,” but she is also facing other hurdles for secure housing.

For one, this woman also finds it difficult to pay rent. She and her partner spend more than one third of their combined income on housing. She’s also worried that when her lease needs signing again, she’ll be facing a rental increase from her landlord. Despite these challenges, the community had a draw for her. She and her partner moved to the community because they were attracted to the lifestyle on offer.

Now this person is a hypothetical construction, but this hypothetical was drawn using the most common responses to questions posed in the survey.

Emma Wallace of the Rural Development Network joined Stefanie Hendrickson of the Coalition on Dec. 7 to present the report to the Strathcona Regional District.

“Instead of looking at things like market factors and housing availability, this project was meant to achieve that person-centred look at housing and service needs through the lens of individual and family experiences,” Wallace said. “The goal is to understand who is experiencing homelessness and why they might be experiencing homelessness.”

The survey’s target area was the SRD, and while the hypothetical person changes slightly depending on which of the six areas of the regional district is highlighted, things generally stay the same. Notably, the difficulty to pay rent due to low wages and increasing rent prices is a major factor.

“The fact that three of the top five reasons (for people facing homelessness) were income-related is actually a little surprising,” said Emma Wallace of the Rural Development Network — the organization that compiled the survey. “Especially considering that 65 per cent of the respondents are employed.”

Wallace also said that 47 per cent of the respondents to the survey reported an income of less than $30,000 per year.

“There might be a bit of a disconnect there,” she said.

In all, there were 427 people who responded to the article. Of that, 311 were identified as being in unstable housing situations. In addition, Wallace said that a number of respondents said they were either living with dependents or living with others in those situations.

“What this means is that we were able to identify at least 801 people who are in unstable situations in the regional district.”

Wallace did present some opportunities, including increasing the amount of affordable housing (more units for purchase or rental as well as other solutions like tiny homes and boating residences), and increasing the amount of accessible community services.

RELATED: Coalition to End Homelessness looking for full housing story for Strathcona Region

Census shows apartment growth, but supply remains the main issue in B.C.: experts


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverHousing and HomelessnessNewsStrathcona Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crown says escaped inmates worked together to murder B.C. man
Next story
PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets

Just Posted

Out alone in the ocean, a man and his paddleboard. The annual Santa Surf has been taking place in Campbell River for the past 12 years. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Paddleboards and..Santa? Stories Beach holds annual Santa Surf

The Campbell River Community Centre serves as the City of Campbell River’s Warming Centre for people experiencing homelessness on days when low temperatures are forecast. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
City warming centre will open on Dec. 12

The third annual Santa Run 5k took over the Rotary Sea Walk Sunday Morning. Pictured here (left to right) are participants Jayne Whyte, Dianne White, Nancy Johnston, Jackie Day, Sandy Berkenstock, Sehleeah Schevers, Katherine Naylor. donations were made to local charity Cameryn’s Cause. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Third annual Santa Run takes over Sea Walk Sunday morning in Campbell River

For Rent. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Three of five top reasons for homelessness related to income: report

Pop-up banner image