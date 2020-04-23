Three Roosevelt elk have been illegally hunted in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks, say Conservation Service officials. (File photo)

Three elk illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks

Conservation Officer Service looking for tips

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating after three Roosevelt elk were illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area between the middle of March and the first week of April.

The first two elk were found near North Shore Road in the Cottonwood Creek area, a sensitive area that is closed to hunting. Further, there is no open season right now.

“It’s unfortunate,” Sgt. Scott Norris said. “When they come so close to the road, they become easy targets.”

The third elk was found off a spur road further up into Mosaic Forest Management land. A gate had been cut open to allow access to the land, but Norris doesn’t know if it was cut by the hunters or by someone else earlier.

“We won’t know unless someone comes forward,” he said.

The repercussions of illegal hunting could be felt in the future.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Norris said. “The elk population is doing well, but they are susceptible to hunting. If this continues, we could see some issues down the road.”

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Norris also reminds anyone using the backcountry that bears are waking up this time of year, and to use caution, including locking garbage away.

ConservationElk deaths

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Just Posted

City of Campbell River implements service fees and tax penalty relief measures as part of COVID-19 response

Council reviewed city finances and how to ease financial hardships resulting from the pandemic

SRD Electoral Area Director Abram hospitalized after fall

Abram fell from his roof earlier in April

Public hearing for Quadra Island ferry berth not possible under COVID-19

Application requires OCP amendment and public hearing according to legislation

Minister Claire Trevena to join City’s interactive webinar series

City of Campbell River supports local businesses through virtual meet-ups and online resources

Strathcona Regional District to enter into library agreement

Bylaws for borrowing to come to future board meetings

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Passenger capacity is limited to 84 on cargo sailings

Three elk illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks

Conservation Officer Service looking for tips

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

Horgan tells workers stay home if sick after COVID-19 outbreak at chicken plant

John Horgan says health investigators arrived at the United Poultry Co. Ltd. plant on Monday

RCMP Foundation establishes fund for Mountie killed in Nova Scotia rampage

Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

Most Read