Campbell River firefighters enter the building on 9 avenue that caught fire on May 18. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department

Campbell River firefighters enter the building on 9 avenue that caught fire on May 18. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department

Three displaced due to basement fire in Campbell River

17 firefighters, 11 other emergency personnel on scene for Wednesday afternoon blaze

Quick action of the Campbell River Fire Department slowed the spread of a basement fire on Wednesday (May 18) afternoon.

The call came in at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a house fire on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue. Due to the proximity of the fire to the fire hall downtown, the first truck was able to be on scene quite quickly, deputy fire chief Kelly Bellefleur said.

Upon arrival, the crews “found smoke billowing out of a ground floor window,” Bellefleur said. “The firefighters quickly found and extinguished the fire, however there was significant smoke and fire damage.”

Three people who were home at the time of the fire are now displaced by the incident and are in the care of Emergency Support Services. However, there were no injuries reported.

“BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro, City of Campbell River Water Department and Campbell River Emergency Support Services all assisted in the response to this emergency,” Bellefleur said. “There was a total of seventeen firefighters, both paid-on-call and career, as well as eleven personnel from other agencies, on scene during the response.”

As of Thursday morning , the cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: City provides emergency support to extend hotel accommodation for people affected by apartment fire

Family displaced after mobile home fire in Campbell River


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverfireLocal News

Previous story
BMX park in Qualicum Beach repeatedly hit by vandals, delaying start of 2022 season
Next story
Vancouver Island’s overabundant Canada goose population has officials chasing answers

Just Posted

Campbell River firefighters enter the building on 9 avenue that caught fire on May 18. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
Three displaced due to basement fire in Campbell River

Nigel Nikolaisen – also known as Gibby Nik – drew quite a little crowd at last year’s Buskers Festival on the Seawalk, and he is excited the event is back for another round on July 24. -Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Art+Earth
Buskers Day back for second year on the Seawalk

Doug Allin is the head coach for the Canadian Men’s U23 softball team, and an assistant coach for the men’s national team too. Contributed photo
Former Campbell River softballer coaching at the national level

Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District looks financially sustainable — auditor