Three displaced due to basement fire in Campbell River

Quick action of the Campbell River Fire Department slowed the spread of a basement fire on Wednesday (May 18) afternoon.

The call came in at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a house fire on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue. Due to the proximity of the fire to the fire hall downtown, the first truck was able to be on scene quite quickly, deputy fire chief Kelly Bellefleur said.

Upon arrival, the crews “found smoke billowing out of a ground floor window,” Bellefleur said. “The firefighters quickly found and extinguished the fire, however there was significant smoke and fire damage.”

Three people who were home at the time of the fire are now displaced by the incident and are in the care of Emergency Support Services. However, there were no injuries reported.

“BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro, City of Campbell River Water Department and Campbell River Emergency Support Services all assisted in the response to this emergency,” Bellefleur said. “There was a total of seventeen firefighters, both paid-on-call and career, as well as eleven personnel from other agencies, on scene during the response.”

As of Thursday morning , the cause of the fire is under investigation.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell RiverfireLocal News