Three boys facing murder charge after teen found dead in car in Ontario

Police say a 17-year-old whose body was found in a car in a wooded area in Hamilton

Police say three boys will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found in a car in a wooded area in Hamilton.

Investigators say they were called to the scene Monday evening on reports of a crash and found the vehicle, which appeared to have left the road.

They say officers found the teen inside and tried to revive him but he was declared dead.

Police say the injuries he had were inconsistent with a car crash.

They say witnesses reported seeing three youths fleeing the area, and boys matching those descriptions were arrested nearby.

Police say the three are expected in court today, where they will be charged with murder.

Investigators say they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the public, nor are they seeking any other suspects.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is scheduled today.

Neither the victim nor the suspects can be publicly named because they are underage.

The Canadian Press

