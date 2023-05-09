A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system. A test of the alert system will take place across B.C. at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system. A test of the alert system will take place across B.C. at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

This is only a test: Emergency alert going off in B.C.

On Wednesday a B.C.-wide test will be conducted

B.C. residents are getting a heads up that emergency alert systems will be tested across the province on Wednesday, May 10.

An emergency alert system test takes place across B.C. tomorrow, triggering notifications on television, radio and people’s cell phones. The test is for the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

According to the Alert Ready website, the test will be conducted at 1:55 p.m. PST.

Testing of the system is indented to increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations so that residents can be ready in the event of an actual emergency.

It is also intended to validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended.

The Alert Ready system and emergency siren are being tested in the middle of Emergency Preparedness Week, a national event supported by Public Safety Canada. To learn more about Emergency Preparedness Week, or how to prepare to respond to an emergency, visit getprepared.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon resort tests emergency siren today

READ MORE: Emergency siren sought at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Emergency alert systemVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Search crews looking for missing rower on lake near Duncan
Next story
Province prepared as temperatures poised to surge in B.C., says emergency minister

Just Posted

The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Anti-fish farm demonstration will happen this Saturday in Campbell River

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
School District 72 summer school registration to begin May 15

Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo, pictured in white, challenges Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge as he brings the puck into the Storm’s end. Yeo has committed to playing hockey next season at San Diego State. (File Photo by - ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo joining San Diego State

Quality Foods, The Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River will be donating to the Campbell River Canada Day festivities, which will conclude with fireworks on July 1 at Rober Oster Park. On hand for the donation were (left to right): Quality Foods’ staff Dianne Guenther and Manager Laura Hudson, SRD Regional Director John Rice, Festival Committee Chair Carol Chapman, Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl and Ray Lang. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Quality Foods, Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River give donations to Canada Day festivities

Pop-up banner image